Honda Seat Belt Buckle Recall Includes 500,000 Vehicles

Honda recall issued because of problems with the seat belt buckle release buttons.

March 15, 2023 — A Honda seat belt buckle recall involves more than 500,000 vehicles equipped with seat belt buckles that may not latch properly.

Honda says these models may have problems with the seat belt buckle release buttons.

2017-2020 Honda CR-V

2018-2019 Honda Accord

2018-2019 Honda Accord Hybrid

2018-2020 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Insight

2019-2020 Acura RDX

Manufacturing problems with the front seat belts may cause the seat belt buckle channels to interfere with the release buttons which can prevent the seat belt buckles from latching.

Due to the manufacturing problems, there may be interference between the buckle channel and the release button. Over time the seat belt buckle channel surface coating may deteriorate and shrink the release button against the channel at low temperatures.

Honda says this can increase friction and cause problems latching the seat belt buckle.

Honda noticed the problem in June 2019 and tested new parts in addition creating a new tool to confirm the status of the seat belt buckle release button.

By March 2023, Honda was aware of 301 warranty claims related to the issue between March 22, 2019, and January 16, 2023. However, there were no reports of injuries or deaths associated with the seat belt buckle problems.

Owners who have paid their own money to repair the seat belt buckle issues should ask Honda for reimbursement.

Honda expects to mail seat belt buckle recall letters April 17, 2023, and dealerships will replace both front seat belt buckle release buttons and possibly the buckle assemblies.

Honda owners may call 888-234-2138. Honda's seat belt buckle recall numbers are NDA, QDB, BDC, MDD, LD9. TDF, FDG, ODH, YDI and ZDE.