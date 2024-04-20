Tesla Cybertruck Recall For Accelerator Pedal Problems

2024 Tesla Cybertruck accelerator pedal pads can come loose and become trapped by the trim.

April 19, 2024 — A Tesla Cybertruck recall involves nearly 3,900 trucks due to accelerator pedal problems that require repairs or replacements of the accelerator pedal assemblies.

The 2024 Tesla Cybertruck accelerator pedal recall was ordered because the accelerator pedal pads may dislodge and cause the pedals to become trapped by the interior trim.

"In affected vehicles, when high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal." — Tesla

Tesla learned of an accelerator pedal problem on a Cybertruck on March 31, sending engineers to analyze the data logs which confirmed both brake and accelerator pedals were pressed and the Cybertruck worked as intended.

This means the brake pedal cut drive torque and brought the truck to a stop.

But in early April, Tesla received another customer complaint about a Cybertruck accelerator pedal.

Engineers finally confirmed "an unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal."

Tesla expects to mail Cybertruck accelerator pedal recall letters in June 2024.

Tesla Cybertruck owners who have questions should call 877-798-3752.

The Tesla Cybertruck accelerator pedal recall number is SB-24-33-003.