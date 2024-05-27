Tesla Model X Seat Belt Recall Ends Federal Investigation

Front seat belts detached from the outboard lap pretensioner anchors while driving.

May 27, 2024 — A Tesla Model X seat belt recall in July 2023 has convinced the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to close an investigation into 2022-2023 Tesla Model X vehicles.

NHTSA opened the Model X seat belt investigation in March 2023 based on only two complaints from owners who complained the front seat belts detached from the outboard lap pretensioner anchors while driving.

Safety regulators contacted Tesla and learned about 12 seat belt warranty claims regarding Model X SUVs.

In July 2023, Tesla announced a recall of about 16,000 model year 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles. Owners were told the front seat belts would be inspected to confirm the seat belts were connected to the pretensioners.

Tesla said the seat belt pretensioners would be resecured or the seat belt retractor assemblies would be replaced.

NHTSA was also told Tesla had updated production procedures requiring a seat belt to be disconnected then reconnected to its pretensioner anchor using visual aids to help technicians.

Federal safety regulators closed the Tesla Model X seat belt investigation but will monitor the results of the July 2023 recall.