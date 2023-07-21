Recall: Tesla Vehicles Have Seat Belt and Camera Problems

Two Telsa recalls, one involves Model S and Model X, the other, Model S, Model X and Model Y.

July 21, 2023 — Tesla has issued two safety recalls, one related to seat belts and the other recall involving forward-facing cameras.

The first recall involves nearly 16,000 model year 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles with front-row seat belts that may not be connected properly to the pretensioner anchors. This can cause the seat belts to detach.

In March 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into 2022-2023 Model X seat belt complaints. Tesla investigated the complaints and found even more complaints about the seat belts.

In July Tesla saw enough to announce this recall which follows 12 warranty claims but no crash or injury reports.

According to Tesla, technicians will connect both first-row seat belts to their pretensioner anchors to specification. The seat belt assembly will be replaced if the seat belt cannot be connected to its pretensioner anchor.

Owner recall letters are expected to be mailed September 12, 2023.

Tesla customers may call 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-23-20-004.

Misaligned Forward-Facing Camera Recall

About 1,330 Tesla vehicles have forward-facing cameras that may not be aligned correctly. This will cause certain safety features to fail in a way the driver won't know.

Recalled are 2023 Tesla Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles that could lose their emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane assist features.

Tesla says the pitch angle of the forward-facing camera is the problem.

Tesla found 83 warranty claims and two field reports between June 8, 2023, and July 13, 2023. However, Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths.

Tesla will inspect and adjust the camera pitch angle if needed.

Tesla recall letters should be mailed September 12, 2023.

Tesla owners may contact Tesla at 877-798-3752 and ask about recall number SB-23-17-006.