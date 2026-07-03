Honda Odyssey Side Airbag Recall Satisfies Feds

Investigation closed after recall of about 440,000 model year 2018-2022 Honda Odyssey minivans.

July 2, 2026 — Honda Odyssey side airbags injured at least 25 occupants in the U.S. when the airbags suddenly deployed without warning.

The injuries occurred when the side curtain and side thorax airbags deployed when driving over potholes, speed bumps or road debris.

The 2018-2022 Honda Odyssey deployments and injuries caused a federal investigation of about 440,000 minivans that is now closed after Honda recalled the Odyssey minivans.

As of April 2 Honda was aware of 130 side airbag warranty claims and 25 injury claims in the U.S. but no reports of fatalities.

The Honda Odyssey recall requires dealers to reprogram or repair the airbag electronic control units, with owners receiving notice at the end of May.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration closed its probe based on Honda's airbag recall repairs.