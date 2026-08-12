Mercedes AMG Seat Logo Burn Lawsuit Filed in California

Class action lawsuit alleges occupants are burned by seat logos in hot California AMG vehicles.

August 11, 2026 — A Mercedes-Benz class action lawsuit alleges vehicle occupants can be burned from AMG seat logos.

Calling it "a dangerous and undisclosed design defect" in certain Mercedes AMG vehicles, two customers complain raised metallic AMG logo badges on the front driver and passenger seats can burn occupants on their backs, shoulders and necks.

The Mercedes AMG seat logo burn lawsuit includes:

"All persons in California who, during the four years preceding the filing of this action through the date of class certification, purchased or leased a Mercedes-AMG vehicle equipped with a raised metallic AMG logo badge positioned on the driver’s or front passenger seat in an area reasonably expected to contact an occupant."

In addition to suing Mercedes-Benz, the two customers also sued defendants "DOES 1 through 50," which include "component manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors responsible for the design, manufacture, or specification of the AMG logo badge."

It cost $405 to file the class action lawsuit against Mercedes for more than $5 million after the two California plaintiffs complained the automaker knew or should have known that interior metallic components can get hot and cause burns to exposed skin when the vehicles are parked in direct sunlight.

Mercedes AMG Seat Logo Burn Lawsuit — The Plaintiffs

In early 2026, plaintiff Gabriel Lahijani leased a new 2026 Mercedes AMG E-Class vehicle, but in May the plaintiff entered the vehicle after it had been parked in the California sun.

The plaintiff was wearing a tank top and his left upper back contacted the AMG logo badge on the driver’s seat, "causing immediate severe pain and a burn visibly bearing the distinctive AMG design." The lawsuit alleges Mr. Lahijani was diagnosed with a second-degree burn.

Plaintiff Karendeep “Karina” Bath was wearing a sleeveless top in July when her shoulder contacted the raised Mercedes AMG logo. Over the following days a mark in the shape of the AMG logo darkened and became visible on her skin.

The Mercedes AMG seat logo burn lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Western Division): Gabriel Lahijani, et al., v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Justice Shield Law PC.