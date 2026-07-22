Hyundai Recalls Kona and Kona Electric Over Seat Belt Buckles

More than 66,000 vehicles recalled because rear center seat belt buckles may fail.

July 22, 2026 — More than 66,000 model year 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric and 2026 Hyundai Kona vehicles are recalled because the rear center seat belt buckles may fail.

Owners are advised not to use the rear center seats until dealers replace the rear center seat belt buckle assemblies.

The problem was caused by the supplier’s stamping die which was not maintained properly and wore down from overuse.

A recall in Canada includes more than 18,000 vehicles.

Hyundai is unaware of any crashes, injuries or incidents caused by the seat belt buckle problems.

Hyundai Kona recall letters should be mailed September 11, 2026, but owners may call the automaker at 855-371-9460. Ask about Hyundai Kona rear center seat belt buckle recall number 306.