More Than 294,000 Genesis and Hyundai Vehicles Recalled

Front driver and passenger snap-on seat belt anchors may detach in rear-end collisions.

April 14, 2026 — A recall of Genesis and Hyundai vehicles includes more than 294,000 vehicles because the driver and passenger seat belt anchors may detach.

The snap-on lower seat belt anchor can be damaged if removed or installed improperly during regular maintenance or repair.

The recall includes 2023-2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6, 2023-2026 Genesis G90, 2024-2026 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2024-2026 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid vehicles.

The automaker estimates 1% of the recalled vehicles may be equipped with faulty seat belt anchors. Out of 294,128 vehicles, Hyundai is aware of six detached seat belt anchors.

However, a seat belt may not be properly attached to the seat frame due to a damaged snap-on anchor.

Hyundai learned about a problem in September 2025 which caused an internal investigation. Six complaints said front seat belt anchor clips detached in rear-end collisions.

Engineers performed multiple tests and forwarded the results to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Hyundai finally determined the six snap-on anchor damage incidents all occurred on vehicles that went through previous seat repairs or seat removals.

Other than the six detached seat belt anchors, there have been no crashes or injuries.

Hyundai expects to mail recall letters June 5, 2026, and dealerships will reinforce or replace the seat belt anchors.

Hyundai owners may call 855-371-9460 and Genesis customers can call 844-340-9741. Hyundai's seat belt anchor recall numbers are 298 and 032G.