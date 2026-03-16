Lawsuit Says Hyundai Kona Defects Paralyzed Matthew Vela

Hyundai Kona driver Matthew Vela claims defects caused his injuries in New Jersey crash.

March 15, 2026 — A 2023 Hyundai Kona is the focus of a lawsuit against Hyundai and numerous unnamed corporations by a driver who claims he was seriously injured due to a defective seat belt, headrest and driver's seat.

According to the New Jersey lawsuit, plaintiff Matthew Vela was driving the 2023 Hyundai Kona in August 2025 when he stopped on Route 206 North in Sandyston, New Jersey.

Wearing his seat belt and stopped to turn left, his Hyundai Kona was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by Juliette Palfy.

The lawsuit says the Kona seat broke and the head restraint dislodged, sending the plaintiff backward. He also claims the seat belt didn't function properly, leaving him a paraplegic. Additionally, the plaintiff asserts he also lost part of his vision.

He sued for more than $750,000 by claiming the Hyundai was defective and caused his injuries.

According to a local media report, his Hyundai Kona was struck from behind by a Honda CR-V, with the impact causing the Hyundai Kona to "veer off the right side of the road and hit several trees and rocks."

The lawsuit argues Hyundai and multiple unnamed corporations knew the driver seat assembly was defective before the 2023 Kona was sold. The plaintiff complains Hyundai is fully aware of the defects based on "numerous reports to them and their subsidiaries and affiliates."

However, the lawsuit doesn't name any of those reports or how many are involved.

Hyundai also allegedly failed to warn the plaintiff about the defective seat belt, headrest and seat assembly and has failed to recall the 2023 Hyundai Kona to repair the supposed defects.

According to the Hyundai Kona lawsuit

"Hyundai’s and ABC Corporations 1-10’s actions were committed in a wanton, willful and/or reckless manner, without due regard for the safety of drivers such as Matthew Vela."

The lawsuit further says Hyundai knew the 2023 Kona was unfit and unsafe for its intended purpose.

The Hyundai Kona lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Matthew Vela and Kelly Vela v. Hyundai Motor America, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman, LLC.