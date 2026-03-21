Hyundai Palisade Recall Follows Death of Child in Ohio

Hyundai recalls 69,000 Palisade SUVs after 2-year-old girl was crushed by power seat.

March 20, 2026 — A Hyundai Palisade recall has been issued following the death of a two-year-old girl in Akron, Ohio.

Recalled are 69,000 model year 2026 Hyundai Palisade and 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Limited or Calligraphy vehicles.

Hyundai is still collecting details about the tragic death, but Akron police report the child was killed on March 7 when a 2026 Palisade electronically-powered third-row seat folded forward with the little girl in the seat.

Police investigators say the Palisade was parked with other occupants when the powered seat failed to detect the child and pushed downward, crushing her.

"Hyundai is aware of a tragic incident involving a Palisade. While Hyundai does not yet have the full details and the incident is still under investigation, a young child lost her life. Hyundai extends its deepest sympathies to her family." — Hyundai

Hyundai is warning Palisade owners to ensure no person or object is in the seat or seat-folding area before operating the second-row or third-row seats. Customers should also avoid pressing the seatback button during entry or exit when using the second-row one-touch tilt-and-slide feature to access the third-row seats.

Hyundai's engineers believe the second- and third-row power seats do not contain "sufficient anti-pinch protection for occupants during activation of certain seat adjustment features, such as automatic power-folding (stow), and the 'one-touch' tilt-and-slide (walk-in) feature of the 2nd-row power seat assembly."

Hyundai dealers have been told to provide 2026 Palisade owners with rental cars until the repairs are available.

A Hyundai Palisade recall in Canada includes about 8,000 vehicles.

Hyundai is working on how the Palisades will be repaired, but as an interim repair the power seat control software will be updated.

Hyundai will mail Palisade recall letters May 16, 2026, but concerned owners should call 855-371-9460 and ask about recall number 296.