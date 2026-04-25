Hyundai ICCU Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Hyundai, Kia and Genesis integrated charging control units allegedly drain the 12V batteries.

April 24, 2026 — Hyundai ICCU problems have led to a lawsuit that alleges when the component fails the 12-volt battery drains and and leaves the vehicle with no power.

The Hyundai class action lawsuit was filed against Hyundai Kefico, the manufacturer of the integrated charging control units installed in these Hyundai, Genesis and Kia vehicles.

2022-2024 Kia EV6

2022-2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5

2023-2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6

2023-2025 Genesis GV60

2023-2025 Genesis GV70 “Electrified”

2023-2024 Genesis GV80 “Electrified”

The ICCU class action was filed despite recalls for the same vehicles to replace the integrated charging control units and their fuses in 2024. (See below)

The ICCU failure lawsuit was filed by New Jersey plaintiff Hayes Young and Kentucky plaintiff Roy A. Williams.

Plaintiff Hayes Young purchased a 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SEL, but in December 2025 the 12-volt battery died and had to be replaced under warranty. But the plaintiff contends the battery problems persisted and his Hyundai dealer allegedly told him the ICCU was to blame.

However, the class action says Hyundai didn't offer to replace the ICCU.

Plaintiff Roy A. Williams leased a new 2025 KIA EV6 in August 2025, but recently the vehicle switched to “limp home mode” after a loud bang. The vehicle was towed to the dealer where it took more than a week for the battery to be charged and a software upgrade to be performed.

The plaintiff complains the repairs didn't work so a battery replacement was performed by the dealer. Toward the end of March 2026 the ICCU was replaced.

But the class action lawsuit asserts Hyundai and Kia have replaced defective integrated charging control units with equally defective ICCUs.

According to the class action lawsuit, a driver may be forced to cope with a battery that fails to charge, electrical system warning lights, a loss of power and total power failure. The lawsuit also claims some vehicle owners complain about damaged electrical plugs when charging the vehicles at home.

"Various Hyundai owners have reported warnings such as: 'stop vehicle check power supply;' 'check electric vehicle system;' '12-volt battery voltage low stop safely'; 'turn power off immediately. Check power supply.'” — Hyundai ICCU lawsuit

Hyundai and Kia ICCU problems have caused investigations and recalls you can see below.

The Hyundai ICCU class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Young, et al., v. Hyundai Kefico, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Squitieri & Fearon, LLP.

Previous investigations and recalls that involved the ICCUs: