Kia EV6 Vehicles Recalled Over Integrated Charging Control Units (ICCUs)

Kia recalls 48,000 EV6 vehicles following a federal investigation into vehicles that lost power.

April 22, 2024 — Kia EV6 vehicles are recalled because the integrated charging control units (ICCUs) may stop charging the 12-volt batteries and lead to stalled vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in July 2023 after 2022 Kia EV6 owners complained their vehicles lost power while driving.

NHTSA found the ICCU could become damaged over time from short bursts of high voltage. The damaged ICCU can prevent charging of the 12V battery which will then gradually discharge while driving.

In July 2013, Kia issued a service campaign to inspect EV6 integrated charging control units and install over-current detection software in 2022-2023 EV6 vehicles.

But now, more than 48,000 model year 2022-2024 Kia EV6 vehicles are under an official recall for Kia dealers to update the ICCU software and possibly replace the ICCU components and fuses.

Kia says the ICCU software reduces the risk of over-current and implements voltage peak reduction at the end of EV6 battery charging.

The recall also includes a software update that revises the electric water pump operational limit to reduce thermal loading during charging and driving.

Federal safety regulators have closed the Kia EV6 ICCU investigation due to the recall of 48,000 vehicles.

Kia EV6 ICCU recall letters are expected to be mailed April 29, 2024.

Kia EV6 owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542 and ask about ICCU recall number SC302.