Owners of 2022 Kia Niro EV SUVs Warned Not to Charge Inside Structures

Kia recalls 2,200 Niro electric vehicles because the high voltage battery safety plugs can melt.

May 25, 2024 — Owners of 2022 Kia Niro electric vehicles are warned not to charge their vehicles inside garages or other structures until the vehicles are repaired by dealerships.

More than 2,200 model year 2022 Kia Niro EVs are recalled because the high voltage battery safety plugs can overheat and melt, causing the Niro electric vehicles to stall or catch fire.

However, Kia isn't exactly sure of the root cause of the problem.

"Over time, the contact surfaces of the high voltage battery safety plug may develop high electrical resistance. Although the exact cause of this high resistance in the safety plug has not been confirmed, Kia suspects it is due to a supplier deviation in the manufacturing of the Female-Female (F-F) terminal." — Kia

In July 2023, Kia received a dealer report of a 2022 Kia Niro EV that was shutting off while driving and not going into ready mode. The dealer found the high voltage battery safety plug had melted. Kia did a search but found no other vehicles affected by the problem.

Later, Kia did find a similar incident involving a 2022 Niro EV in Portugal, sending engineers to the table in an effort to duplicate the problem which they couldn't. Then another 2022 Niro EV dealer report was filed about a vehicle that couldn't be started.

A dealership found the problem was caused by a melted safety plug.

Another incident occurred when an owner complained about a drained 12-volt battery, and it was determined the problem was high electrical resistance at the safety plug’s female to female terminal.

More incidents were reported but engineers still have not determined the root cause of the problem. So far there have been no crashes or injuries.

A 2022 Kia Niro EV driver should watch for the EV Service warning light, and especially be aware of smoke or the odor of melting plastic.

Kia Niro EV recall letters are expected to be mailed July 19, 2024, and for now dealers will replace the safety plugs.

Kia Niro EV owners may call 800-333-4542 and ask about recall number SC314.