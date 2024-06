Kia recalls about 1,000 vehicles with motor-driven power steering assemblies that may short-circuit.

June 14, 2024 — Kia has recalled its 2024 Sportage SUVs because they could lose power steering.

Kia says more than 1,000 vehicles have circuit boards in the motor-driven power steering assemblies that may short-circuit.

Kia Sportage recall letters will be mailed August 6, 2024, and dealers will replace the motor-driven power steering electric power packs.

Owners of 2024 Kia Sportage SUVs may contact Kia at 800-333-4542. Kia's number for this power steering recall is SC319.