Kia Telluride Power Seat Motor Fire Recall: Park Outside

Kia recalls 463,000 Tellurides after power seat motors melt, and one fire occurred while driving.

June 7, 2024 — A 2020-2024 Kia Telluride power seat motor recall involves 463,000 SUVs that should be parked outside and away from anything that could burn, at least until the Tellurides are repaired.

Kia is aware of at least one fire and six melting incidents which occurred under the Telluride front power seats.

According to Kia, the Telluride front power seat motor can overheat due to a stuck power seat slide knob. Melting or a fire can occur while driving the Telluride or when it is parked.

"If there is an external impact with excessive force to the front power seat side cover and/or seat slide knob, the power seat switch back cover can dislodge resulting in internal misalignment of the seat motor control switch." — Kia Telluride power seat recall

In December 2022, Kia learned of a 2021 Telluride that had smoke coming from under the driver's seat, then another report was received about a burning odor that came from a passenger seat in a 2022 Kia Telluride.

Another complaint said smoke was coming from under a 2023 Telluride driver's seat, and engineers found evidence of an overheated seat tilt motor with melting at the connector.

By March 2024, Kia determined damaged knobs and stuck seat switches occurred due to external force, causing the power seat motors to stay on.

And it was in March when a 2023 Telluride “driver seat caught on fire while driving,” though no injuries were reported.

Kia Telluride power seat recall letters are expected to be mailed July 30, 2024, then dealerships will install brackets for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs.

Once again, owners of 2020-2024 Kia Telluride SUVs should park away from structures until the vehicles are repaired.

Telluride owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542 and ask about power seat motor recall number SC316.