Kia EV6 ICCU Failures Investigated

2022 Kia EV6 owners say the integrated charging control units cause stalled vehicles.

July 7, 2023 — Kia EV6 ICCU (integrated charging control unit) failures have caused the government to open an investigation into vehicles that suffer from loud pop noises, followed by warnings on the dashboards.

The Kia EV6 will then lose power and possibly stall, though owners say the loss of power can occur at different times after the pop noise and dash warning.

The Kia EV6 ICCU powers both the high-voltage and low-voltage batteries, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the preliminary evidence shows over-current within the ICCU can damage transistors in the LDC (DC-to-DC converter).

This will prevent the 12-volt battery from recharging.

"The 12V Battery running out of charge or discharging causes the car to become inoperable. You are no longer able to lock doors, turn on hazard lights, headlights, air conditioning. A display appears when the 12V does not have sufficient charge but not until you try to turn the car on again. Otherwise no indication leaving one stranded in completely unsafe situations when you're not able to lock a door." — 2022 Kia EV6 owner

Kia EV6 drivers complain they are having the same problems Hyundai IONIQ 5 drivers are having with the integrated charging control units.

While 2022 Kia EV6 owners complain about losing power, hearing loud pops and seeing dashboard warnings, owners of 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 vehicles complain about the same ICCU failures and symptoms.

NHTSA opened an ICCU failure investigation for the Hyundai IONIQ 5 vehicles in June.