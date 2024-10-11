Honda Sticky Steering Lawsuit Argued in Federal Court

Acura and Honda class action lawsuit (Burgos v. American Honda) alleges steering is defective.

October 11, 2024 — An Acura and Honda sticky steering lawsuit is still in court as three class action lawsuits were consolidated into one.

None of the sticky steering lawsuits were filed until after the U.S. government opened an investigation into sticky steering wheel complaints.

The class action lawsuits include: Murillo v. American Honda, Gonzalez v. American Honda and Burgos v. American Honda, with Burgos v. American Honda as the title of the consolidated sticky steering lawsuit.

The class action includes: "All persons in the United States who purchased a new Class Vehicle for personal use and not for resale."

Those Acura and Honda models include:

2022-2024 Honda Civic

2022-2024 Honda Civic SI

2023-2024 Honda CR-V

2023-2024 Honda HR-V

2023-2024 Acura Integra

In March 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into Honda Civic sticky steering wheels following complaints the steering felt like it got stuck while driving.

"The complaints report that the momentary increase in steering effort (described as 'sticky steering') occurs mostly at highway speeds after driving for a certain amount of time. The reports have been received over the past 11 months with most occurring with low vehicle mileage." — NHTSA

Though owners said the steering felt like it got stuck, drivers were always able to "unstick" the steering wheel with a little more effort. However, many drivers said it was a nerve-racking experience when the steering momentarily felt stuck.

Months later the investigation was upgraded to include 2022-2023 Honda Civic, 2023 Honda CR-V and 2023 Acura Integra vehicles. The sticky steering investigation includes more than 530,000 Acura and Honda vehicles.

The vehicle owners who filed the Honda sticky steering lawsuit contend the automaker failed to warn them about the steering problems when they first purchased the vehicles. In addition, Honda allegedly didn't warn customers thereafter about the steering problems.

The sticky steering lawsuit alleges when the vehicles were sold as new, they were not fit for the ordinary purpose of safe transportation. The lawsuit also asserts the vehicles were of a lesser standard and quality as represented by Honda.

And as repeated ad nauseam in every automotive class action lawsuit:

"Plaintiffs and Class members would not have purchased their Class Vehicles or would have paid less for them had they known of the Steering Defect."

The Acura and Honda sticky steering class action lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Omar Gonzalez / California / 2022 Honda Civic

Daniel Murillo / California / 2022 Honda Civic

Salvador Velez / California / 2024 Honda CR-V

Matthew Lanclos / Colorado / 2022 Honda Civic

Lynette Cadena / Florida / 2023 Honda HR-V

Rachael DaSilva / Florida / 2022 Honda Civic

Simon Jiries / Illinois / 2022 Honda Civic

Robert Cox / Illinois / 2022 Honda Civic

Jordan Burgos / Virginia / 2022 Honda Civic

Jake Danhausen / Michigan / 2022 Honda Civic

Johnathan Nesbitt / South Carolina / 2022 Honda Civic

Honda Sticky Steering Recall

On October 9, Honda recalled about 1.7 million 2022-2025 Acura and Honda vehicles in the U.S. to repair the sticky steering problems.

According to documents about the steering recall:

"An improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheel can swell when exposed to environmental heat and moisture, reducing the grease film thickness between the worm wheel and worm gear. In addition, the worm gear spring preload was set improperly high, increasing the sliding force between the components. Excessive friction between these components can cause abnormal steering noise, increased steering effort and difficulty, or "sticky" steering." — Honda's recall

It's yet to be seen how the huge recall will affect the Honda sticky steering lawsuit.

The Acura and Honda sticky steering class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Burgos, et al., v. American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Greenstone Law APC, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, and Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt & Penfield, LLP.