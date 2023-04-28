Honda Civic Steering Wheel Sticking? Class Action Lawsuit Filed

Lawsuit alleges electric power steering systems cause Civic steering wheels to feel stuck.

April 28, 2023 — If your 2022-2023 Honda Civic steering wheel is sticking, a class action lawsuit alleges the electric power steering systems "have been plagued by problems from the outset."

The sticking steering wheel can allegedly freak out a driver because it can feel like the steering wheel is stuck.

The class action lawsuit alleges this forces a driver to use more effort to turn the sticking steering wheel which may cause the driver to overcorrect.

Although the Civic class action alleges the sticking steering wheels are dangerous and have been since the cars were first sold, the class action lawsuit wasn't filed until after the government announced it was investigating the issue.

In March, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into more than 238,000 model year 2022-2023 Honda Civics after receiving 145 complaints about sticking steering wheels.

According to the Honda Civic class action lawsuit, the sticking steering wheel problem mostly occurs at highway speeds and typically when the cars have low mileage.

Honda allegedly failed to disclose but actively concealed information about electric power steering problems that cause the steering wheels to momentarily stick. And Honda also allegedly refuses to fix the 2022-2023 Honda Civic sticking steering wheels.

Honda Civic Sticking Steering Wheel Lawsuit — The 2 Plaintiffs

The Honda class action lawsuit was filed by California plaintiff Omar Gonzalez who purchased a 2022 Honda Civic in March 2022.

The plaintiff asserts his Civic suffers from a problem that causes the steering wheel to stick, something he noticed when the Civic traveled into the wrong lane.

"Plaintiff Gonzalez has turned off the vehicle lane assist and lane departure features, but the steering issues have not been resolved and continue to regularly happen." — Sticking steering wheel class action lawsuit

Although the plaintiff says the problem is "dangerous," the lawsuit doesn't allege he had his Civic inspected or diagnosed by Honda or any mechanic.

However, the plaintiff claims he overpaid for the Honda Civic and the sticky steering has diminished the value of the car.

South Carolina plaintiff Johnathan Nesbitt leased a 2022 Honda Civic with a steering wheel that sticks while driving.

Nesbitt doesn't allege he had his Civic inspected or diagnosed by Honda or any mechanic, but the plaintiff claims he has "suffered an ascertainable loss" and overpaid for the Civic. The plaintiff also says his Honda Civic has a diminished value.

The Honda Civic sticking steering wheel class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Western Division): Gonzalez et al., v. American Honda Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.