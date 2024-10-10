Honda Sticky Steering Recall Involves 1.9 Million Vehicles

Acura and Honda steering wheels can feel sticky or even stuck while driving.

October 10, 2024 — A Honda sticky steering recall includes more than 1.9 million Acura and Honda models that could suffer from sticky steering wheels while driving.

Honda says the steering gearbox assembly may not have been correctly built which can cause too much internal friction.

Drivers report Acura and Honda steering wheels that feel like they stick.

The Honda sticky steering wheel problem has caused more than 10,300 warranty claims in these recalled vehicles.

Acura Sticky Steering Recall Vehicles

2023-2025 Acura Integra

2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S

Honda Sticky Steering Recall Vehicles

2022-2025 Honda Civic Sedan

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sedan

2022-2025 Honda Civic Hatchback

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback

2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R

2023-2025 Honda CR-V

2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2025 Honda CR-V Fuel Cell

2023-2025 Honda HR-V

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in March 2023 into sticky steering wheels in Honda Civics. More than 238,000 Civics were included in the investigation after drivers said it felt like the steering wheels got stuck.

Months later NHTSA upgraded and expanded the Honda sticky steering probe to include about 530,000 Honda Civic, Honda CR-V and Acura Integra vehicles.

Specifically, the sticky steering is caused by a faulty steering gearbox worm wheel that swells when exposed to heat and moisture. This reduces the grease film thickness between the worm wheel and worm gear.

Honda also determined the worm gear spring preload was is too high which increases the sliding force between the components.

"Excessive friction between these components can cause abnormal steering noise, increased steering effort and difficulty, or 'sticky' steering." — Honda

About 240,000 vehicles are recalled in Canada due to the sticky steering.

Honda says vehicle owners can be reimbursed if they paid to repair their sticky steering wheels.

Honda sticky steering recall letters will be mailed the middle of November 2024, then dealers will replace the worm gear springs and redistribute or add grease if needed.

With questions about the sticky steering wheel recall, call 888-234-2138.

The Honda sticky steering recall numbers are SJS, MJU, QJT and VJV.