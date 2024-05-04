Kia EV6 Recall Closes Down Federal Investigation

Kia EV6 owners reported seeing dashboard warnings, hearing pop noise, and feeling the vehicles stall

May 4, 2024 — A 2022-2024 Kia EV6 recall has closed down a federal investigation into problems with the integrated charging control units, or ICCUs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in July 2023 after 2022 Kia EV6 owners complained their vehicles lost power while driving.

Kia EV6 owners reported their vehicles lost power, and drivers said dashboard warnings activated as loud popping sounds were heard.

NHTSA found the ICCU could become damaged over time from short bursts of high voltage. The damaged ICCU can prevent charging of the 12V battery which will then gradually discharge while driving.

In July 2013, Kia issued a service campaign to inspect EV6 integrated charging control units and install over-current detection software in 2022-2023 EV6 vehicles.

But Kia eventually decided to announce an EV6 recall of more than 48,000 model year 2022-2024 Kia EV6 vehicles to inspect the integrated charging control units and replace them if needed.

Kia dealerships will also replace the fuses associated with the ICCUs.