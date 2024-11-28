Kia EV6 ICCU Recall Issued a Second Time

Kia EV6 all-electric vehicles may lose power from dead 12-volt batteries.

November 27, 2024 — A Kia EV6 ICCU recall has been announced for more than 74,000 electric vehicles that can lose drive power from dead 12-volt batteries.

The recall of 2022-2024 Kia EV6 vehicles is necessary because the vehicles are equipped with integrated charging control units (ICCUs) that may become damaged and stop charging the 12V batteries.

This is an ongoing problem for Kia, and in March an ICCU recall was issued for the same vehicles. Owners who had their EV6 vehicles previously repaired will need to do it all over again.

Kia says the ICCU can become damaged from "transient high voltage and thermal cycling." The 12-volt battery will gradually discharge and if the driver ignores the warnings, the EV6 will stop moving forward.

Those warnings include warning chimes and one or more of the following:

"Illumination of 'Check Electric Vehicle System' warning light, Master warning light, Charging system warning light, 'Stop vehicle and check power supply' warning light, power down (turtle) warning light and/or reductions in motive power."

The Kia EV6 recall includes about 11,445 vehicles in Canada.

Kia EV6 ICCU recall letters should be mailed December 13, 2024, and dealers will replace the ICCUs and fuses if needed.

With questions about the Kia EV6 ICCU recall, call Kia at 800-333-4542. The Kia EV6 ICCU recall number is SC327.