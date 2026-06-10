Jeep Power Steering Pump Recall Involves 1.3 Million Jeeps

Gladiator and Wrangler electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat, catch fire.

June 10, 2026 — Fiat Chrysler is warning 2021-2025 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator owners to park away from anything that could catch fire.

The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator recall is necessary because the electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat and cause a fire. Chrysler says a fire is possible even if the Jeep ignition is turned off.

The Jeep power steering pump recall affects an estimated 1,076,999 vehicles in the U.S., 106,258 in Canada, 23,704 in Mexico and 124,297 outside of North America.

Between May 2023 and April 2024 Chrysler investigated Jeep fires that originated at the electric power steering electrical connections.

In September 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into engine compartment fires on 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles.

Engineers finally confirmed a loose power steering pump electrical connection will cause melting and fires.

As of May 18, FCA was aware of 63 customer assistance records, 0 warranty claims and 72 field reports, 35 of which are confirmed to originate at the electric power steering pump. There have been no crash reports but one person complains they were injured.

Jeep dealers will repair or replace the wiring harnesses and/or electric hydraulic power steering pumps. FCA will begin mailing Jeep recall letters July 9, 2026.

Jeeo Gladiator and Wrangler owners may call 800-853-1403. The Jeep power steering pump recall number is 21D.