Recall: Dodge and Jeep Instrument Panels Are Failing

More than 22,000 Dodge Charger EV and Jeep Wagoneer S vehicles are recalled.

April 29, 2026 — A Dodge Charger EV and Jeep Wagoneer S instrument panel failure recall involves more than 22,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

Fiat Chrysler says the recalled vehicles include 2024-2025 Jeep Wagoneer S and 2024-2025 Dodge Charger electric vehicles that may have software errors in the instrument panels.

The loss of the instrument panel will take out multiple required warning lights and indicators, including about the lighting, tire pressure monitoring systems, airbag systems, braking systems, gear selection and stability control systems.

Chrysler opened an investigation in March and engineers tracked the instrument panel failures to software problems.

About 1,700 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

FCA expects to mail instrument panel recall letters May 21, 2026, then dealers will update the software.

Dodge and Jeep owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about instrument panel recall number 39D.