Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger Door Panel Warp Lawsuit Dismissed

Class action lawsuit in court nearly six years has ended over damaged interior door panels.

April 22, 2026 — A Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger warped door panel class action lawsuit has been dismissed after years in court.

The original warped panel class action lawsuit was filed nearly six years ago in California and included 2014-2021 Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Daytona cars nationwide.

After some years the case was transferred to a Michigan federal court to include 2014-2019 Dodge Charger and 2014-2019 Chrysler 300 vehicles with door panels that allegedly warp and cause problems with the panels, wiring and other components.

According to the Dodge and Chrysler warped door panel lawsuit, the damaged panels interfere with the side airbags, door locks, anti-theft mechanisms, and the heating and cooling systems.

Fiat Chrysler supposedly knew the door panels would warp and knew it before the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger cars were first sold. The Chrysler class action lawsuit alleges owners get stuck paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars to repair the warped door panels.

The primary focus of the lawsuit are the front interior door panels that lose adhesion and move out of position to the windows, but the class action claims the rear door panels may also warp.

Chrysler purportedly refuses to repair the warped door panels for free and in some cases the wait for replacement door panels may be months.

By November 2025 the lawsuit wasn't doing well in court as the judge dismissed all claims except one from one plaintiff, but that one remaining claim has been dismissed after the parties agreed to end the class action.

The Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 warped door panel lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Dorthea Johnson, et al., v. FCA US LLC.