Chrysler 200 PZEV Lawsuit Settlement Reached

Class action lawsuit includes Chrysler 200 MultiAir actuators and fuel injector components.

February 22, 2026 — Fiat Chrysler purportedly fails to pay for the diagnosis, repair and replacement of MultiAir actuators and fuel injector components that should be covered under California's emissions regulations.

This includes partial zero emissions vehicles and super ultra low emissions vehicles such as 2015-2017 Chrysler 200 cars.

The lawsuit originally included all Chrysler PZEVs as they relate to California emissions laws, but the settlement includes only Chrysler 200 cars.

The first partial zero emissions vehicle class action was filed in December 2021 by plaintiff Ebony Thompson who complains FCA failed to name MultiAir actuator components as “emissions-related parts” in PZEV vehicles.

Then a second Chrysler PZEV class action was filed in August 2022 by plaintiff Juvenal Rodriguez who claims FCA failed to identify fuel injector components as “emissions-related parts” under the California emissions warranty.

The Chrysler 200 class action includes:

"All individuals who, as confirmed by FCA US LLC’s records, purchased a model-year 2015-2017 Chrysler 200 vehicle that was originally sold as a Partial Zero Emission Vehicle (“PZEV”) in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, or Washington."

FCA decided to settle the ongoing expensive litigation but denies all the allegations in the class action.

Chrysler 200 PZEV Lawsuit Settlement

FCA has agreed to a warraanty extension to cover the costs of all parts and labor to replace a failed MultiAir actuator or fuel injector component for 15 years or 150,000 miles from the in-service date of the Chrysler 200.

Additionally, a Chrysler 200 customer who previously paid for a repair related to a failed MultiAir actuator or fuel injector component may apply for reimbursement upon proof of a paid repair. The claim must be made with 45 days of the class action settlement notice date.

According to the Chrysler 200 settlement agreement, the two owners who filed the class action will receive up to $7,500 each, and the lawyers representing owners will receive $980,000.

The FCA PZEV lawsuit settlement final approval hearing is scheduled for June 4, 2026.

The Chrysler 200 PZEV lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Central California: Thompson, et al. v. FCA US, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Law Office of Robert L. Starr, and Pomerantz LLP.