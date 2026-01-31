Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Lawsuit Settlement Preliminarily Approved

Class action lawsuit alleges EGR coolers caused fires in 2014-2019 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel trucks.

January 31, 2026 — A Ram 1500 EcoDiesel lawsuit settlement has been preliminarily approved for these customers.

"All individuals who purchased or leased in the United States a Model Year 2014-2019 Dodge Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Truck manufactured between June 12, 2013 and October 23, 2019."

At least three class action lawsuits were filed, the first more than five years ago, after Fiat Chrysler recalled the trucks following fires caused by exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) coolers.

The October 2019 recall involved about 108,000 model year 2014-2019 Ram 1500 trucks equipped with 3-liter EcoDiesel engines.

Chrysler insists the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel recall satisfied all the customers and all the trucks were repaired for free. But the judge continued to allow the consolidated class action to move forward.

Although FCA agreed to settle the expensive five-year litigation, Chrysler denies all liability and allegations of wrongdoing.

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Lawsuit Settlement

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel truck customers should pay close attention to these terms to determine if anything is here that will help them considering the trucks are model years 2014 to 2019.

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel EGR Cooler Warranty Extension

A warranty extension will cover the cost to repair a failed replacement EGR cooler for five years from the date the old EGR cooler was replaced under the October 2019 recall.

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Reimbursement Program

FCA offered reimbursements when the October 2019 truck recall began, but the settlement says a customer may submit a claim to be reimbursed "for out-of-pocket tow truck, rental car, and coolant costs that relate to a failed EGR cooler."

And a Ram 1500 EcoDiesel customer may receive $3,000 if their truck caught fire from a failed EGR cooler.

According to the EGR cooler settlement, these customers who filed the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel class action will receive $5,000 each:

Bradley Crawford, Christian Christensen, Glenn Brainard, Jacob Lane, Russell Raley, Hank Vanderhulst, Michael O’Brien, Dennis Sullivan, Matthew Ogren, Shaun Graham, Brandon Bailey, Gregory Briggs, Kara Gulbranson, Derek Griesel, Patrick Phelan, James Deale, Paul Maier, Nathan Felker, Greg Gouker, Leroy Mault, Dennis Diaz, Reyes Vargas, Gary Grendahl, Kevin Hunting, Justin Ewing, and Kwaterski Construction, Inc.

Lawyers representing customers will receive $2,450,000.

A final settlement fairness hearing will be held March 17, 2026.

The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Bradley Crawford, et al., v. FCA US, LLC, Case No. 2:20-cv-1234.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Miller Law Firm, P.C., Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and Robins Kaplan, L.L.P.