Mazda CX-90 Sticky Steering Wheels Investigated

2024 Mazda CX-90 sticky steering wheels were recalled but owners continue to complain.

January 29, 2026 — Model year 2024 Mazda CX-90 sticky steering wheels are under a federal investigation even though the vehicles were recalled and supposedly repaired.

The investigation includes nearly 44,000 SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the sticky steering wheel investigation after receiving 26 complaints filed since a January 2024 Mazda CX-90 sticky steering wheel recall.

That recall was issued because 2024 Mazda CX-90 steering wheels felt like they got stuck which caused drivers to use more effort to turn the wheels. Dealers had trouble replicating the problem because of the brief and intermittent nature of the issue.

Mazda believed the sticky steering wheels suffered from excessive worm gear friction force. Dealers were told to replace the Mazda CX-90 spring used to engage the worm gears and reapply grease to the gear teeth. But apparently this may not have been good enough.

NHTSA says all 26 complaints about sticky steering wheels occurred on vehicles allegedly repaired in 2024.

Safety regulators will determine why the problem continues and if another 2024 Mazda CX-90 sticky steering wheel recall is needed.