Mazda3 Class Action Lawsuit Says Speakers Are Missing

2025 Mazda3 cars are allegedly supposed to have eight speakers and high-definition radios.

July 26, 2025 — A Mazda3 class action lawsuit alleges the cars are marketed as being equipped with eight speakers and high-definition radios.

But the lawsuit says the cars are instead equipped with six speakers and standard radios.

The Mazda3 class action includes these vehicles:

2025 Mazda3 - 2.5 S Sedan

2025 Mazda3 - 2.5 S Hatchback

2025 Mazda3 - 2.5 S Select Sport Sedan

2025 Mazda3 - 2.5 S Select Sport Hatchback

2025 Mazda3 - 2.5 S Preferred Sedan

2025 Mazda3 - 2.5 S Preferred Hatchback

As with all new vehicles, the 2025 Mazda3 cars have Monroney labels, the window stickers that describe certain details about the vehicle.

The lawsuit says no law requires details about the radio/speaker system on a window sticker, but Mazda voluntarily chose to include that information under a heading for “INTERIOR FEATURES” and described the Audio System as follows: “AM/FM 8-SPEAKER AUDIO” and “HD RADIO & 2 USB INPUTS.”

The class action alleges the 2025 Mazda3 Monroney label specifically indicates the car is equipped with eight speakers and HD radio. And the plaintiff who filed the lawsuit complains his 2025 Mazda3 2.5 S Hatchback window label clearly says eight speakers and HD radio.

Mazda allegedly knew the 2025 Mazda3 cars were missing speakers and HD radios but still marketed and sold the cars. But the automaker refuses to recall the cars to install the missing components and fails to reimburse customers, "thereby causing Plaintiff and class members significant harm."

The class action was filed by Illinois plaintiff Kyle Johanson who complains paragraph 27 on the window sticker is false and misleading. Mr. Johanson went through the features on the infotainment screen and found evidence two rear speakers were missing.

According to the plaintiff, no consumer could know about the two missing speakers prior to leasing or buying a 2025 Mazda3.

The plaintiff asserts he received an email in March from a district sales manager who admitted the car was missing certain features.

“Looking into the issues . . . it appears that there are typos on the Window Label / Monroney Label for the 2025 Model Year Mazda3 Hatch 2.5 S Base Trim.” — Mazda sales manager

The plaintiff filed a complaint with Mazda and sent emails about the missing speakers and missing HD radio. And about a month after his purchase, he visited a Mazda dealer in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and took a photograph of another 2025 Mazda3 Monroney label which "included the same Misrepresentations regarding the Missing Features as Plaintiff’s own Class Vehicle."

And according to the class action:

"In April 2025, while Plaintiff was at this Oak Lawn Mazda dealer, Plaintiff witnessed a dealer employee remove the Class Vehicles’ Monroney label shown in paragraph 51 and affix a new Monroney label to it. This direction would have come directly from Mazda. The new Monroney label affixed by the Mazda dealer to the Class Vehicle no longer contained the Misrepresentations regarding the Missing Features."

The lawsuit further alleges that sometime in March, Mazda "secretly updated the electronic versions" of the 2025 Mazda3 window labels, including the plaintiff's car. This allegedly made the missing speakers and HD radios "disappear without taking appropriate responsibility."

The plaintiff complains even after speaking with a Mazda representative, the plaintiff was told his “new Mazda3 Hatch has been built correctly to specifications and is not missing any features or content.”

The Mazda3 class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Eastern Division): Kyle Johanson v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Kelly IV Law.