Mazda CX-50 and CX-50 Hybrid Recall: Suspension Problems

Mazda recalls 1,000 SUVs because loose bolts can cause front suspension parts to break.

November 4, 2025 — Mazda CX-50 and CX-50 Hybrid SUVs can stop on the roads if the front suspension fasteners are loose, a problem that has caused a recall of 2025 Mazda CX-50 and CX-50 Hybrid vehicles.

The recall includes more than 1,000 SUVs equipped with front suspension-related fasteners that may not be torqued to specification.

The vehicles can break down if the suspension components separate due to loose or detached bolts.

Mazda CX-50 and CX-50 Hybrid drivers should listen for abnormal noise from the front of the SUVs. Mazda says there have been no crash or injury reports.

Mazda didn't release more details and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not published recall information, but Mazda CX-50 owners with questions may call 800-222-5500.