Mazda CX-90 Squeaky Brakes Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Mazda lawsuit alleges SUV brakes squeak and judder, and dealer repairs aren't adequate.

June 29, 2025 — Mazda CX-90 squeaky brakes have caused an owner to file a class action lawsuit which alleges all 2024-2025 CX-90 SUVs are defective.

The lawsuit was filed by New York plaintiff Daniel Green who leased a new 2024 Mazda CX-90 in September 2024. But the plaintiff says he wasn't warned about the loud squeaky brakes on his SUV.

According to the class action, the plaintiff took his Mazda to a dealer when the vehicle had about 839 miles on it and complained the "brakes were emitting a loud, high-pitched squeaking noise."

The technician reproduced the sound of the brakes squeaking and greased the brake pads and hardware kit for the front and rear brakes.

The plaintiff says he was told his CX-90 was included “on the Bulletin to have [his] brakes replaced.” But the squeaky brakes continued, so he took the CX-90 to a dealership when it had 1,127 miles on the odometer.

The lawsuit alleges the Mazda technician resurfaced all rotors and pads, greased the brake pads and test drove the vehicle, finding the squeaking noise was gone. But the plaintiff contends the repairs were only temporary.

Several more trips were made to Mazda dealers due to the CX-90 squeaky brakes. During one visit the wheels were inspected and “for customer satisfaction,” the plaintiff says Mazda "disassembled the front and rear brakes, sanded the brake pads with 80 grit sandpaper, cleaned and lubed slides, and applied pad disc quiet to all pads."

The class action alleges the squeaking brakes continued, and no matter what dealers did, the CX-90 brakes have not stopped "squeaking and juddering." The lawsuit describes several discussions between the plaintiff and Mazda, but the CX-90 brakes are still squealing, squeaking and juddering.

"Plaintiff is forced to adjust his speed and braking based solely on the vehicle’s dangerous braking performance." — Mazda CX-90 lawsuit

In addition to the sound of squeaky brakes, the class action alleges multiple components are damaged, including the semi-metallic brake pads, brake rotors and calipers. Mazda CX-90 drivers are supposedly forced to make repeated trips to dealerships due to the squeaky and defective brakes at risk of complete failure.

The lawsuit references a March 2024 Mazda Service Alert (SA-016/24) titled, "BRAKE NOISE, JUDDER AND DRAGGING DIAGNOSIS AND SERVICING."

"Some vehicles exhibit brake related concerns such as brake noise, brake judder or brake dragging. If you encounter a customer complaint for any one of these symptoms, refer to the following information to understand why symptoms may occur, and to better assist the customer in resolving their specific brake concern." — SA-016/24

But according to the Mazda CX-90 squeaky brakes lawsuit, Mazda's repairs and efforts "have been entirely inadequate" and simply replaces braking components which does nothing to repair the root cause of the problem.

"Given that Mazda refuses to issue a recall or offer a non-temporary fix, Class Members find themselves spending hours of their time and paying out of pocket for repairs that do not resolve the Defect, leaving them driving unsafe vehicles that they cannot afford to replace." — Mazda CX-90 class action lawsuit

According to the class action lawsuit, Mazda CX-90 customers have been quoted up to $1,500 to repair the squeaking brakes because Mazda may consider the problems as normal wear-and-tear.

The Mazda CX-90 squeaky brakes lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Daniel Green v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Fegan Scott LLC.