Mazda Airbag Failure Recall Affects Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30

Mazda recalls more than 171,000 vehicles over the 'sophisticated airbag sensor' units.

June 6, 2025 — Mazda has recalled 2024-2025 Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 vehicles because the airbags may deactivate.

More than 171,000 vehicles are included in the recall issued because the "sophisticated airbag sensor" units may set error codes and turn off the airbags.

But for that to occur, the battery must first be drained, and by only one method.

"If the battery becomes completely depleted by leaving the ignition switch in the “ON” position for two hours or more without the engine running, the SAS unit will store an internal fault. This defect does not occur if the battery is depleted through any other means." — Mazda

Mazda says if the battery is then recharged and the vehicle is restarted, the airbag warning light will illuminate in the instrument panel and the airbags will fail in a crash.

Mazda received the first report of a problem in June 2024 when a vehicle experienced a low battery and illuminated airbag warning light.

Engineers tracked down the problem but Mazda didn't consider it safety-related, mainly because of the requirement the ignition would need to be turned ON for at least two hours without starting the engine.

Mazda made production changes, but federal safety regulators contacted the automaker in March 2025 regarding complaints about the sophisticated airbag sensor units. And although a recall has been issued, Mazda is unaware of any crashes or injuries.

Mazda says the airbag failure problem occurs only to vehicles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Mazda expects to mail airbag failure recall letters July 28, 2025, and dealers will either replace the sophisticated airbag sensor units or reprogram them with better software.

Mazda3 and CX-30 owners may call 800-222-5500 and ask about airbag failure recall number 7525E.