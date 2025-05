Mazda recalls 2024-2025 CX-50 vehicles equipped with Mazda Genuine Accessory trailer hitches.

May 6, 2025 — A 2024-2025 CX-50 trailer hitch recall involves less than 100 SUVs equipped with Mazda Genuine Accessory trailer hitches.

The trailer hitch assembly bolts may loosen and cause the assembly to separate from the vehicle body during towing or even during normal driving conditions.

Dealers will tighten the trailer hitch bolts once recall letters are mailed May 12, 2025. Mazda's number for this recall is 7225C.