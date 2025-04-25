Mazda Fuel Pump Settlement Final

Mazda class action lawsuit says fuel pump recall failed, even before the recall began.

April 25, 2025 — A federal judge has granted final approval to a Mazda fuel pump settlement, ending more than three years of litigation.

The Mazda fuel pump class action was filed just days after Mazda recalled vehicles to replace the DENSO fuel pumps. The lawsuit includes these vehicles:

2017–2019 Mazda MX-5

2017–2019 Mazda CX-9

2018–2021 Mazda Mazda3

2017–2019 Mazda Mazda6

2018–2019 Mazda CX-3

2017–2019 Mazda CX-5

2018–2020 Mazda Mazda2

2020 Mazda CX-30

Mazda denies all the allegations in the fuel pump class action lawsuit and says the vehicles were completely repaired for free by replacing the fuel pumps.

When the recall was announced, Mazda was aware of four fuel pump failures out of 121,000 recalled vehicles in the U.S., estimating only 1% of the recalled vehicles were equipped with defective fuel pumps.

The two Mazda customers who filed the class action lawsuit described symptoms their vehicles allegedly experienced, but neither plaintiff alleges a dealer diagnosed, repaired or replaced the fuel pump. Both plaintiffs also complain the fuel pump recall caused the values of their vehicles to be "significantly diminished."

Before Mazda had even mailed fuel pump recall letters to customers in January 2022, the plaintiffs told the judge the fuel pump recall was a failure and "failed to adequately repair the Fuel Pump Defect."

The judge allowed the lawsuit to proceed which caused Mazda to agree to the fuel pump settlement.

Mazda Fuel Pump Warranty Extension

During the recall, Mazda offered reimbursements for out-of-pocket expenses related to fuel pump problems, and Mazda offered a loaner vehicle while a customer waited for the fuel pump to be replaced.

The new fuel pumps installed in the recalled vehicles should last at least 100,000 miles, but an extended warranty provides coverage for 15 years or 150,000 miles from the date the fuel pump was replaced.

If a vehicle is included in the settlement but wasn't recalled to replace the fuel pump, the warranty extension lasts for 15 years from the date the vehicle first went into service.

The settlement also says a customer may be provided a loaner vehicle while the fuel pump is being replaced. If the vehicle isn't running, Mazda will tow the vehicle to a dealership.

According to the Mazda fuel pump settlement, the two Mazda owners who sued in 2021 will receive $5,000 each, and the lawyers representing the owners will receive $3,000,000.

The Mazda fuel pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Vance, et al., v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Blood Hurst & O'Reardon, LLP, and Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C.