Mazda Fuel Pump Recall Issued For Impellers

Mazda recalls about 520,000 vehicles for fuel pumps that may have damaged impellers.

November 13, 2021 — A Mazda fuel pump recall involves about 520,000 vehicles worldwide due to problems with the pump impellers.

Nothing official has been announced about the Mazda fuel pump recall, but the Japan Broadcasting Corporation reports Mazda contacted the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism regarding the recall.

A failed fuel pump will cause the engine to stall and leave an owner unable to restart their vehicle.

According to the report, at least nine Mazda models are affected by the fuel pump recall, including the Mazda2 and Mazda3.

All the recalled vehicles were manufactured between April 2018 and August 2019.

The Japanese report didn't go into detail, but fuel pump manufacturer DENSO announced in 2020 several automakers were affected by fuel pumps with defective impellers.

Mazda was one of those automakers, however, no official recall has been announced for U.S. or Canadian owners.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more details are released about the Mazda fuel pump recall.