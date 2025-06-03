Mazda MX-5 Miata Recall Issued For Warning Light Failures

More than 12,200 model year 2024-2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata cars may have software errors.

June 3, 2025 — More than 12,200 Mazda MX-5 Miata cars are recalled because the traction control system / dynamic stability control warning lights may fail in certain conditions.

The 2024-2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata warning lights may fail when abnormal yaw rate characteristics are detected.

Mazda says the problem is caused by a software diagnostic programming error.

Mazda says there have been no crash or injury reports, and Mazda alleges the problem doesn't affect braking or the ability to drive the MX-5 Miata.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not released any details about the Mazda MX-5 Miata recall, but CarComplaints.com will update this page when additional details are available.

Owners of 2024-2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata cars may call 800-222-5500.