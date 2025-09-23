Mazda CX-70 and CX-90 Hybrid Vehicles Recalled Over Fuel Gauges

Mazda recalls about 120,000 vehicles because the fuel gauges may be wrong.

September 23, 2025 — A Mazda fuel gauge recall involves 2024-2025 Mazda CX-90 and 2025 Mazda CX-70 mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs).

The Mazda fuel gauge recall involves about 105,000 vehicles in the U.S. and another 14,350 in Canada.

According to Mazda, the fuel gauge in the instrument panel may display the wrong fuel level, causing the vehicle to run out of gas without any warning to the driver.

Not only will the vehicle stall, but it won't restart even though the gas gauge indicates fuel in the tank.

"When fuel containing ethanol is used, it may react with materials on the sending unit circuit board in the sub-tank. This reaction can create a buildup that interferes with the gauge’s function that may cause the display on the instrument cluster to read an incorrect fuel level." — Mazda

In August 2023, Mazda received a report about an engine that stalled even though the fuel gauge showed fuel in the tank. Mazda found there was a decrease in gauge resistance, but engineers didn't find the exact failure mechanism.

Mazda did determine the fuel gauge failures appeared to only occur in Canada and the U.S. The automaker also began production changes in April 2025 to provide accurate fuel gauge readings.

As of August 28, Mazda was not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to the fuel gauges.

Mazda expects to mail fuel gauge recall letters November 1, 2025, and dealers will update the body control module software.

Mazda CX-90 and Mazda CX-70 owners may contact Mazda at 800-222-5500. The fuel gauge recall number is 78251.