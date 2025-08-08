Mazda 'Depress Brake Pedal to Start Engine' Lawsuit Dismissed

Mazda class action lawsuit claims drivers are confused by dashboard messages.

August 7, 2025 — A Mazda class action lawsuit has been dismissed after a vehicle owner complained a message that says "Depress Brake Pedal to Start Engine" is confusing.

Pennsylvania plaintiff Joshua Meltzer purchased a new 2024 Mazda CX-50 and told his daughter how to use the vehicle. A few weeks later she tried to drive the vehicle.

"She pressed the Stop-Start button. The display then informed her “Depress Brake to Start Vehicle.” She then depressed the brake and shifted the vehicle out of Park and into Drive. The vehicle immediately began to roll backwards. She attempted to control the vehicle, including pressing the brakes, but both the power brakes and power steering were unresponsive."

The Mazda class action alleges his daughter bailed out of the CX-50 before it went over a curb and hit a tree. The plaintiff says he had to pay to repair his neighbor's yard.

According to the class action, all 2017-present Mazda vehicles are defective because of a confusing message that says, "Depress Brake Pedal to Start Engine."

The Mazda lawsuit alleges drivers are confused when vehicles are in Accessory modes or Ignition-on modes instead of Engine-on modes, such that the engines are not running. Drivers are supposedly not told "how to properly switch the vehicle from Ignition-on mode to Engine-on mode."

The plaintiff complains a dealer inspected his vehicle and said nothing was wrong with the CX-50.

The class action argues “Depress Brake Pedal to Start Engine” message began with model year 2017 Mazda vehicles, but prior model years presented a dashboard message that said, “To start, step on Brake Pedal and press Start Button.”

Mazda "Depress Brake Pedal to Start Engine" Class Action Dismissed

The judge dismissed the lawsuit after Mazda argued the owner's manual for the CX-50 provides the exact same instructions he claims Mazda left out.

“The engine starts by pressing the push button start while depressing the brake pedal.” — 2024 Mazda CX-50 owner's manual

Mazda argues a driver will hear and feel the start and stop of the engine, and not using common sense is no basis to claim Mazda committed fraud. In addition, Mazda says it cannot be blamed if a driver sometimes makes mistakes in operating a vehicle.

The judge dismissed the class action lawsuit but said the plaintiff can modify his claims and refile the lawsuit if he desires.

The Mazda "Depress Brake Pedal to Start Engine" lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Joshua Meltzer v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Berger Montague PC.