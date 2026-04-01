Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager Minivans Recalled Over Airbags

More than 178,000 Chrysler minivans recalled over front side curtain airbag failures.

April 1, 2026 — Two Fiat Chrysler minivan models have side curtain airbag problems, leading to a recall of more than 178,000 Pacifica and Voyager minivans.

Recalled are 2022-2026 Chrysler Pacifica and 2022-2026 Chrysler Voyager minivans equipped with front side curtain airbags that may have faulty seams.

A weak airbag seam can fail to retain the pressure of an inflated airbag.

The recall is an expansion of a minivan airbag recall announced in 2025, so those owners will need to visit dealerships again.

According to federal safety standards:

"When propel[led] ... into the impact target locations ... the most outboard surface of the ... headform must not displace more than 100 millimeters beyond the zero displacement plane."

The recall has been issued because the minivan airbags "may not retain sufficient pressure to prevent headform displacement of more than 100 mm."

A failed side curtain airbag will reduce occupant protection, but those airbags are also used to decrease the risk of partial or total ejections of occupants. This is especially true in a rollover crash.

In fact, it was government testing of occupant ejection mitigation in a 2025 Chrysler Pacifica that alerted FCA to the problem.

FCA will mail Chrysler minivan airbag recall letters between May 14 and May 19, 2026. Dealers will replace both front side curtain airbags.

Chrysler minivan owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to side curtain airbag recall numbers 06D, 10D, or 11D.