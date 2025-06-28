Chrysler Recalls 272,000 Pacifica and Voyager Minivans

Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager side curtain airbags may fail to prevent occupant ejections.

June 28, 2025 — A Chrysler minivan recall affects about 272,000 Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Voyager minivans for side curtain airbag failures.

The 2022-2025 Chrysler Pacifica and 2022-2025 Chrysler Voyager recall affects the right and left side curtain airbags that may not have enough pressure retention due to improperly sealed seams.

These are side curtain airbags which help prevent occupants from flying out windows in crash impacts. An airbag without enough pressure can increase the chance of an occupant being ejected from the minivan.

Transport Canada contacted Fiat Chrysler in April 2023 regarding side curtain airbag testing, and a problem was found in November 2023 which was followed by a re-test that indicated an airbag problem.

FCA opened an investigation and determined some 2022-2025 Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager minivans may have been built with faulty side curtain airbags. Chrysler estimates 14% of the recalled minivans may be defective.

Although the minivan recall has been announced, Fiat Chrysler has filed a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a "determination that this matter is inconsequential to motor vehicle safety."

"The manufacturer is not obligated to conduct an owner notification and remedy campaign until NHTSA has resolved this petition. If the petition is denied, the manufacturer will be notified and must then undertake its notification and remedy campaign obligations." — NHTSA

For now, Chrysler minivan recall letters will be mailed between June 30 and July 3, 2025. Dealers currently don't have replacement airbags, so interim recall letters will be mailed and final notices will be mailed when dealers are ready.

Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403. Chrysler's minivan side curtain airbag recall numbers are 06C, 54C, and 55C.

Canada, and Mopar

A minivan recall in Canada includes more than 21,000 vehicles, but that recall is for 2022-2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan and Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

Also recalled are about 350 Mopar side curtain airbags with part numbers 68224526AJ, 68224527AG, 68224526AI and 68224527AH. Dealers will inspect and replace the side curtain airbags if necessary, or the airbags will be repurchased if not installed in vehicles.

Dealers don't have replacement airbags, so interim recall letters will be mailed and final notices will be mailed when dealers are ready.

Owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The Mopar number for this airbag recall is 07C.