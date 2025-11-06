Chrysler 300 Warped Door Panel Lawsuit Barely Survives

Class action lawsuit includes 2014-2019 Dodge Charger and 2014-2019 Chrysler 300 vehicles.

November 6, 2025 — A class action lawsuit filed five years ago claims Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 door panels warp and are moved away from the frames.

The lawsuit also alleges 2014-2019 Dodge Charger and 2014-2019 Chrysler 300 door panels warp and cause problems with the panels, wiring and other components.

The original class action lawsuit was transferred to a Michigan court where the judge recently ruled only one claim remains.

The warping Fiat Chrysler door panels allegedly leave gaps between the door panels and the frames which create openings to wiring and important electrical components. Those gaps can allow water to damage the electrical components for the airbags, door locks, heating and cooling systems and the anti-theft systems.

Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 owners contend they are embarrassed by the warped door panels, a problem which wouldn't have occurred if FCA would not have used a polymer called "Belleville C10."

Judge Matthew F. Leitman didn't leave much of the warping door panel class action lawsuit alive.

FCA had filed a motion for summary judgment and the judge dismissed express warranty claims and another claim for alleged violations of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.

The sole remaining claim regards one plaintiff's claim under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 warped door panel lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Dorthea Johnson, et al., v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Fink Bressack PLLC.