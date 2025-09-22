Chrysler Recalls 172,000 Jeep Wagoneers Over Door Trim

Chrysler recalls 172,000 Jeep Wagoneers and Jeep Grand Wagoneers.

September 22, 2025 — A 2022-2025 Jeep Wagoneer and 2022-2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer recall affects more than 172,000 Jeeps with door trim that can detach.

The trim on the driver and passenger doors may not have been installed properly, allowing the trim to detach and become a road hazard.

Fiat Chrysler opened an investigation in July because of warranty claims regarding detached door trim.

As of August 29, FCA US was aware of 405 warranty claims, three field reports, and 112 "other service records." However, Chrysler has not received any crash or injury reports.

About 8,500 Jeeps are called in Canada.

FCA dealers will replace the Jeep door trim if necessary after door trim recall letters are mailed October 31 to November 6, 2025.

Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer owners may call Chrysler at 800-853-1403. FCA's door trim recall number is 77.