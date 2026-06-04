Recall: Ford Will Replace 2.3-Liter Engine Long Blocks

Engine replacement recall includes 2025-2026 Ford Explorer, Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco.

June 4, 2026 — Ford will replace 2.3-liter engine long blocks in more than 1,500 model year 2025-2026 Ford Explorer, Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco vehicles.

The 2.3L engines may have one or more engine camshaft roller finger followers that were improperly installed when the engines were built.

According to Ford:

"During camshaft installation into the engine, the previously placed engine camshaft roller finger follower was potentially dislodged from its intended position."

Ford discovered the problem when the engine plant found a 2.3L engine with a dislodged roller finger follower valvetrain component during a a teardown of the engine. Engineers checked warranty data and discovered a warranty claim of a dislodged component on a 2026 Ford Ranger.

A Ford driver may hear an engine ticking or tapping noise and see a check engine warning light.

Ford is aware of at least nine warranty claims and three field reports about the 2.3-liter engines.

Interim Ford 2.3L engine replacement recall letters will be mailed June 15 to June 17, 2026, but final engine recall letters won't be mailed until November 30 to December 3, 2026.

Dealers will replace the engine long blocks, but concerned owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about 2.3L engine replacement recall number 26S35.