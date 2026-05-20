Ford Recalls Escape Hybrids and Lincoln Corsair Hybrids

Ford Hybrid recall is an expansion of a recall of 270,000 vehicles in 2025.

May 20, 2026 — Ford has recalled more than 200 model year 2026 Escape Hybrid and 2026 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid vehicles at risk of rolling away.

The recall is an expansion of a December 2025 recall of more than 270,000 vehicles.

According to Ford, the integrated park module may fail to lock into the park position when the driver shifts into PARK.

Interim Ford recall letters will be mailed beginning May 20, 2026. Final recall letters are expected to be mailed in June 2026.

Ford will update secondary onboard diagnostic module C software over-the-air or by dealers.

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 25C69.