Ford F-150 Transmission Downshift Recall Affects 1,537,000 Trucks

2015-2017 Ford F-150 trucks can experience sudden and dangerous unintended downshifts.

April 17, 2026 — Ford F-150 trucks have transmission problems that cause sudden downshifts into second gear.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 1.5 million model year 2015-2017 Ford F-150 trucks are recalled to update the powertrain control modules.

Ford says the sudden downshift to second gear is caused by signal loss between the transmission range sensor and the powertrain control module.

The transmission downshift recall follows a federal investigation opened in March 2025 and upgraded at the end of January 2026.

Driving at highway speeds when the F-150 suddenly shifts from sixth gear to second gear will cause the F-150 rear tires to slide as the truck slows down to second gear. The automaker knows of one crash and two injuries reportedly caused by sudden downshifts.

Additionally, Ford is aware of 316 complaints, 444 warranty claims, 121 field reports and 105 customer service reports filed in a 10-year period.

Ford says it's possible an F-150 driver will be warned of a future sudden downshift if they see a warning light or a wrench light in the instrument panel display.

The F-150 downshift recall includes about 144,000 Ford trucks in Canada.

Ford F-150 downshift recall letters will be mailed from April 27 to May 1, 2026, but those are only interim notices to let truck owners know about the F-150 recall. Final recall letters will be mailed between July 13 and July 17, 2026.

Dealerships will update the powertrain control module calibration, but the lead frames will also be replaced if certain diagnostic trouble codes are found.

Ford truck owners should call 866-436-7332 if they have questions about the F-150 transmission downshift recall.