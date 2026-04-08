Ford Bronco Sports and Mavericks Recalled For Airbag Failures

Recall of more than 3,100 Ford vehicles issued, but it could take 7 months to repair them.

April 7, 2026 — Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick vehicles are equipped with front passenger seats that may fail to properly detect if a child or adult is in the seat.

This will disable the front passenger airbag no matter if an adult or child is in the seat.

More than 3,100 model year 2025-2026 Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick vehicles are recalled to replace the passenger seat occupant classification sensors.

Ford's engineers are still trying to determine the root cause of the problem, but they do know the occupant classification sensor bladder port can break.

Ford knows of six broken bladder ports on Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles, but there are no reports of crashes or injuries.

A passenger will see an illuminated airbag warning light and a "Passenger Airbag OFF" warning message if the airbag is disabled.

Ford will mail interim recall letters between April 13 and April 17, 2026. Ford estimates final recall letters won't be mailed until November 13, 2026, at the earliest.

Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 26C19.