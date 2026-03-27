Recall: Ford Maverick Moonroof Glass May Detach

Ford says 2025-2026 Maverick truck moonroof glass may not be bonded to the frames.

March 27, 2026 — Ford Maverick moonroof glass panels are at risk of flying off the trucks, at least until they are repaired.

More than 320 Maverick trucks are recalled if they are 2025-2026 models.

The Maverick moonroof glass may not be properly bonded to the frame.

Ford dealers may need to replace the Maverick moonroof glass, but dealers need to be provided the replacement glass panels.

Interim recall letters will be mailed at the end of March 2026, then second Maverick moonroof recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready.

Ford Maverick owners with questions about the moonroof recall may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 26S18.