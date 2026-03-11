Ford Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valves Cause Recall

More than 47,000 Lincoln and Ford vehicles recalled because they could stall.

March 11, 2026 — Ford has recalled more than 47,000 of these vehicles because the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves may fail.

2025 Lincoln Corsair

2025 Lincoln Nautilus

2025 Ford Ranger

2025 Ford Mustang

2025 Ford Maverick

2025 Ford Explorer

2025 Ford Escape

2025 Ford Bronco

2025 Ford Bronco Sport

A failed EGR valve will cause a vehicle to lose drive power.

According to Ford:

"The poppet head within the Engine Gas Return (EGR) valve may detach and allow excessive EGR flow to the engine. Poppet head detachment may result from inconsistent laser welding penetration during EGR valve production. A detached poppet head valve may result in loss of motive power (likely at low speeds of 20 kph or below)."

The automaker opened an investigation in July 2025 after receiving five warranty claims about EGR valve problems, all which occurred with less than 6,000 miles on each vehicle.

While reports usually claimed the vehicles lost power at slow speeds, Ford cannot "rule out the possibility a stall (versus a reduction in power) occurred at higher speed." However, there have been no crash or injury reports.

A driver may experience a vibrating engine, an illuminated check engine light, weak acceleration or the vehicle may not start at all.

Ford is working on the repair, so interim exhaust gas recirculation valve recall letters will be mailed starting March 16, 2026, then second recall letters will be mailed when dealers have replacement parts. That will likely be in September 2026.

Ford and Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about EGR valve recall number 26S10.