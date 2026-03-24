Backup Camera Recall Affects 354,000 Ford and Lincoln Vehicles

Vehicles lose rearview images, pre-collision assist, lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitoring.

March 24, 2026 — Ford and Lincoln backup camera problems have caused another recall, this time for 354,000 vehicles, the 24th U.S. safety recall announced by Ford since January 1.

Recalled in the U.S. are 2022-2025 Lincoln Navigator, 2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus, 2025 Lincoln Aviator and 2025 Ford Explorer vehicles.

The Canadian version of the backup camera recall includes nearly 100,000 model year 2020-2022 Ford Escape, 2020-2024 Ford Explorer, 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair and 2020-2024 Lincoln Aviator vehicles.

However, not only can the rearview camera images fail, but so can advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features which include pre-collision assist, lane-keeping assist and blind spot monitoring.

An unexpected reset of image processing module A can cause all the failures.

Ford has issued multiple recalls related to the rearview cameras after federal safety regulators fined the automaker $165 million over recall failures that involved the backup cameras.

A driver should watch for illuminated blind spot indicators or instrument panel warnings that say "Front Camera Fault," "Pre-Collision Assist Not Available," and "Lane-Keeping System Off."

According to Ford, there are no reports of crashes or injuries.

Ford and Lincoln backup camera recall letters will be mailed between March 30 and April 6, 2026. The image processing module A software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air update.

Owners of the recalled vehicles may call 866-436-7332. The Ford and Lincoln recall number is 26S21.