Valvoline Class Action Lawsuit Says Wrong Oil Was Used

Valvoline Instant Oil Change lawsuit alleges Kia Sorento owner received 5W-30 instead of 0W-30.

April 2, 2026 — A Valvoline class action lawsuit alleges Instant Oil Change facilities use the wrong oil that fails to match recommended oils from vehicle manufacturers.

The lawsuit says when a Valvoline Instant Oil Change location uses the wrong oil, a vehicle will suffer from engine damage, decreased performance and a loss of vehicle warranty coverage.

The Valvoline class action lawsuit includes:

"All individual owners of vehicles serviced at a Valvoline Instant Oil Change location operated by Valvoline Inc. and whose vehicle engine oil was replaced with oil that did not conform to the vehicle manufacturer’s specifications."

Automakers specify certain oils based on the engine oil viscosity necessary to properly protect the expensive engines. Without the recommended oil, there is an increased risk of engine damage due to a lack of a "protective hydrodynamic film between moving parts."

The Valvoline Instant Oil Change lawsuit was filed by Indiana plaintiff Robert Campbell who owns a 2025 Kia Sorento.

The plaintiff had his Kia Sorento serviced at an Indiana Valvoline Instant Oil Change location in October 2025. He complains the replacement engine oil was Valvoline 5W-30 oil despite Kia’s specification that only 0W-30 oil be used.

The class action lawsuit says the plaintiff paid Valvoline $102.99 for the oil change before discounts, taxes and a charge for extra oil. Days later he discovered the Valvoline Instant Oil Change facility didn't use the same oil as specified by Kia, so he requested a refund.

Instead, he complains he was provided a different oil that also did not meet Kia's specifications, so he had the oil replaced a third time at a different service facility. The plaintiff contends he had to pay for the oil change but the correct oil was used.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff complained to Valvoline customer service and was told, "Valvoline service centers do not carry the oil with the same specifications required by Kia as no such oil is manufactured by Valvoline."

The class action further alleges Valvoline’s substitution of 5W-30 oil for 0W-30 could not have been an isolated incident since Valvoline does not manufacture a 0W-30 oil. Additionally, the lawsuit claims Valvoline's website incorrectly says 5W-30 oil is the proper oil for all 2025 Kia Sorento 2.5-liter turbo engines, contrary to Kia's specifications.

Because Valvoline allegedly used the wrong oil, the plaintiff claims he has suffered damages, including:

An increased risk of engine wear or damage.

The extra costs to drain and replace the incorrect oil with Kia's specified oil.

Diagnostic, inspection, and mitigation expenses.

A diminution in value of the 2025 Kia Sorento.

The potential loss or impairment of his Sorento warranty coverage.

According to the Valvoline class action lawsuit, customers across the country are driving vehicles with the incorrect oil because they were serviced at Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations.

The Valvoline class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana (Indianapolis Division): Robert Campbell v. Valvoline Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Sweetnam LLC.