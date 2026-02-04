Kia Instrument Panel Display Recall Affects 42,000 Vehicles

Software problems can cause the instrument panel display clusters to appear blank.

February 4, 2026 — Kia has recalled more than 42,000 vehicles equipped with instrument panel displays that may fail.

The recalled vehicles includes these models that may contain software problems.

2025 Kia K4

2025-2026 Kia Sorento / Sorento Hybrid / Sorento PHEV

2026 Kia Sportage / Sportage Hybrid / Sportage PHEV

2026 Kia K5

2026 Kia EV9

2026 Kia Carnival / Carnival Hybrid

Losing the panel is dangerous because a driver will lose the speedometer, tire pressure warning light and multiple other lights and gauges.

Kia says the problem occurs when the instrument cluster units enter overheat protection mode and cause the panels to go blank from electrical noise.

Kia instrument panel display recall letters will be mailed March 26, 2026. Kia will update the panel display software over-the-air or dealerships can do it.

Kia owners with questions may call 800-333-4542 and ask about instrument panel display recall number SC361.